Apple Watch Series 6: Best smart wearable money can buy

Apple, earlier in the month, released the new Watch Series 6 in India. It is available with prices starting at Rs 40,900 on Apple Store online and at authorised retail chains across the country.

I have been using it for a week and here are my thoughts on Apple’s latest and most powerful smart wearable yet.

Design, build quality, and display

There is no significant difference between Series 5 and Series 6 in terms of exterior outlook. The latter sports a visually pleasing curved rectangular lozenge design language with Digital Crown (with haptic feedback), a Mic (2nd gen), and the Side Button on the right. On the opposite side, it has a 2nd gen speaker.

In total, Apple is offering 11 colours across three variants -- Aluminium, Stainless Steel and Titanium.

This year, Apple is bringing four new shades, two in Aluminium -- Red and Blue, while the premium Stainless Steel encased models come in Graphite and Gold finishes.

Also, Apple has introduced Solo Loop bands. It has a minimalistic design with no clasps or buckles. It comes in nine sizes and consumers can choose the size for their wrists on the Apple Store with simple steps.

Our review unit is Graphite Stainless Steel (44mm) with high-shine finish and it looks gorgeous in sunlight. The retail package comes with Milanese Loop, a fully magnetic stainless steel mesh strap. It is sturdy and exudes premium hand feel.

If you have a thing for the yellow metal, you should check out the gold version. It is quite a looker and I have come to understand, Apple had to invent an entirely new coating process to match its natural colour.

Unlike the Aluminium models, which come with the Ion-X glass display, the stainless Steel/Titanium models come with a sturdier sapphire crystal screen. The latter is said to be more resistant to scratches and other damages. Also, it can survive underwater pressure up to 50 meters depth.

One of the big upgrades we see in the new Watch is that its display is 2.5 times brighter than its predecessor. I did not face any pressing issues while viewing messages or any information such as time and weather details on the compact screen even under direct sunlight.

The new Apple Watch comes in two sizes -- 44mm (368x448p) and 42mm (324x394p). Both come with LTPO (Low-Temperature Polycrystalline Oxide) OLED Always-On Retina display with a peak brightness of 1000 nits.

Internal hardware and

performance

Apple Watch Series 6 comes with iPhone 11’s A13 Bionic-based 64-bit class dual-core

S6 System-in-Package(SiP) and is said to be 20% faster than the Watch Series 5. It has a W3 Wireless chip with 5GHz Wi-Fi support and this means better connectivity to the home internet router and faster notification.

Also, Watch Series 6 houses a U1 chip and Ultra-Wideband (UWB) antennas. This will enable the device to have precise directional and spatial awareness so that it can connect with compatible objects such as make smart cars open doors or start an engine without having to use a physical key.

It has several potential life-saving features such as the Irregular Heart Rhythm notifications, ECG to detect Atrial Fibrillation (Afib), and Fall Detection.

With the addition of a SpO2 blood-oxygen monitor and always-on altimeter, the new Apple Watch is now a complete package for fitness and health-conscious consumers.

However, what impresses me the most is the user-interface and intelligence of the Apple Watch. It is like operating an iPhone on the wrist and is simple to understand even for rookie users.

Whenever it notices the watch does not have sufficient battery power to last the entire night for sleep tracking, it suggests me to charge the Watch just one hour before the Wind Down kicks-in.

By the way, Series 6 comes with fast charging feature and it can power up from zero to 80% in 60 minutes and to 100% in about 90 minutes in total. This is 33% faster than its predecessor.

Once it is sufficiently charged, I can head to the bed wearing the Watch. Once the Wind Down is

triggered, both the Watch and the companion iPhone block all messenger apps and social media apps so that I can sleep without any disturbance until the pre-set morning alarm rings.

Also, if I fail to complete the daily activity goals (move, exercise and stand), it intuitively calculates time and notify me to do some walking to complete the tasks for the day. You will hardly find this kind of smartness in any smart wearables in the market.

Final thoughts

Apple Watch Series 6 is an iterative upgrade over its predecessor, but miles ahead over rival brands. It’s the best smart wearable in the market to get your fitness and health on track.