Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusiness

Apple will earn more selling iPhone cover than airlines transporting passenger: IATA chief

For 2026, the net profit per passenger transported is expected to be $7.90, unchanged from 2025 and lower than $8.50 recorded in 2023.
Last Updated : 09 December 2025, 11:44 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 09 December 2025, 11:44 IST
AviationAirlinesiPhoneApple IncIATA

Follow us on :

Follow Us