April-June fiscal deficit shoots up on higher capex, lower net tax revenue

The central government’s fiscal deficit, or budget balance, rose by Rs 1 lakh crore for the April-June quarter, from the level in the same period last year, official data showed on Monday. This was primarily due to a higher capital spending and lower tax revenues.

Fiscal deficit is the difference between a government’s revenue and expenditure when the latter is higher. Counted as a percentage of GDP, it is the most important indicator of an administration’s financial health.

Fiscal deficit for April-June FY24 came in at Rs 4.5 lakh crore, or 25.3% of the full year target of Rs 17.9 lakh crore. In April-June FY23, the fiscal deficit stood at Rs 3.5 lakh crore, or 21.2 percent of FY23 budget estimates.

“While net tax revenues reported a contraction of 14%, non-tax revenues surged by 149% boosted by Reserve Bank of India dividend, amidst a flattish revenue expenditure and a 59% expansion in capital expenditure,” said Aditi Nayar, Chief Economist, ICRA Ltd.

Nayar said that a surge in capex and accelerated tax devolution to the state governments offset the sharp jump in non-tax revenues.

“With fiscal concerns appearing limited and the Monetary Policy Committee unlikely to raise policy rates in the upcoming policy review, despite the anticipated food item-led surge in the July 2023 CPI inflation, we expect the 10-year G-sec to range between 7.0-7.2% in the near term,” she said.

Net tax revenues for April-June quarter (Q1FY24) was Rs 4.3 lakh crore, 18.6% of the FY24 budget targets, compared with 26.1% for Q1FY23. Non-tax revenue was Rs 1.6 lakh crore, compared with Rs 62,160 crore in the comparable period last year, primarily on back of a bumper surplus of Rs 87,416 crore surplus transferred by the RBI to the central government.

“With a double instalment released in June 2023, central tax devolution to states rose to Rs 2.4 lakh crore in Q1 FY24 from Rs 1.4 trillion in Q1 FY23, contributing to the YoY contraction in net tax revenues,” Nayar said.

The centre’s capital expenditure for projects for Q1FY24 was Rs 2.78 lakh crore, about 27.8% of FY24 budgeted target of Rs 10 lakh crore. For the same period last year, the centre’s capex was Rs 1.7 lakh crore, or around 23.4% of the FY23 capex target of Rs 7.5 lakh crore.

Looking ahead, Nayar said that while the fertiliser budget for the year seems adequate, she estimates the outgo under NREGA in the current financial year to exceed the budget estimates by Rs 25,000-30,000 crore.