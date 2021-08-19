Apurva Chandra appointed Information & Broadcasting secretary

Apurva Chandra new Information & Broadcasting secretary

PTI, New Delhi,
  Aug 19 2021, 23:06 ist
  • updated: Aug 19 2021, 23:06 ist
Senior bureaucrat Apurva Chandra has been appointed Information and Broadcasting secretary, a Personnel Ministry order said Thursday.

Chandra, a 1988-batch IAS officer of Maharashtra cadre, is currently Secretary, Ministry of Labour & Employment.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the appointment of Chandra as secretary, Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, the Personnel Ministry's order said.

Higher Education Secretary Amit Khare was holding the additional charge of the post of Information and Broadcasting secretary for over a year now.

