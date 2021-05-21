Apurva Purohit to step down as Jagran Prakashan Prez

Apurva Purohit to step down as President of Jagran Prakashan

The company said Purohit during her association with the company stabilised and scaled up many of the businesses

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • May 21 2021, 16:31 ist
  • updated: May 21 2021, 16:31 ist
Jagran Prakashan said its president Apurva Purohit will step down from her position effective July 01, 2021. Credit: LinkedIn Photo/@apurva-purohit

Jagran Prakashan, the publisher of leading Hindi daily Dainik Jagran, on Friday said its president Apurva Purohit will step down from her position effective July 01, 2021.

"Apurva Purohit, President of Jagran Prakashan Ltd will be stepping down from her position effective from the closure of business hours on  July 01, 2021, after her association of half a decade with the group," Jagran Prakashan said in a regulatory filing.

The company said Purohit during her association with the company stabilised and scaled up many of the businesses and was also instrumental in unlocking the value of the group's radio business.

Jagran Prakashan, however, did not say who will succeed Purohit.

business

