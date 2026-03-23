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ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel to set up Rs 1.36 lakh crore greenfield steel plant in Andhra Pradesh

The minister informed that steel manufacturing operations at ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel’s new plant is targeted to start by the first quarter of calendar year 2029.
Last Updated : 23 March 2026, 15:50 IST
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Published 23 March 2026, 15:50 IST
Business NewsSteel Industry

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