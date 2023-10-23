Are passive funds better than other funds?

Over the last few years, new indices have come up like the Nifty Total Market Index. Asset management companies have come out with a slew of new fund offers riding the passive fund wave. The funds launched too were on trending sectors like defence, microcap, etc. About 30 passive fund NFOs came out in CY 2023. This is making decision-making difficult for investors. Apart from the Nifty 50 or Nifty 150 Midcap, most other indices are meant for investors wanting to take concentrated exposure to a theme or market cap. Factor funds that focus on certain parameters like low volatility, momentum, equal weightage etc are not fully understood by investors. Further, these funds do not have a track record of consistently beating the broader indices.