<p>Bengaluru: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/artificial-intelligence-and-machine-learning">Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning</a> hiring grew 37 per cent y-o-y in March, and growth was steepest at the highest salary levels - the Rs 50 lakh per annum band led at 55 per cent, Rs 40-49 LPA saw a 40% growth and Rs 30-39 LPA saw a 41 per cent growth, according to Naukri JobSpeak.</p><p>It said Kolkata led AI/ML hiring with 56% y-o-y growth, with Delhi NCR close behind at 44 per cent - both outpacing the established tech hubs of Bengaluru and Hyderabad in this particular domain.</p><p>The country's white-collar job market concluded the financial year on a strong note, with the Naukri JobSpeak Index reaching 2858 in March, clocking a 9 per cent y-o-y growth.</p>.Hiring in India rises 12% in February on AI push, IT sector recovery.<p>Interestingly, fresher hiring (0–3 years) grew 16 per cent y-o-y, with growth distributed across both metro and non-metro markets. Demand for talent in the Rs 20 LPA salary band expanded 16%. Unicorn hiring also emerged as a bright spot, which witnessed a 24 y-o-y surge.</p><p>"FY'26 has closed on a distinctly stronger note than last year, marked by the sustained resilience of non-IT sectors and tier II cities. What stood out in March was high-value talent in demand across the board; from freshers commanding premium salaries to AI/ML roles seeing sharpest traction at the 50+LPA band," Pawan Goyal, Chief Business Officer, Naukri, said. He added that the foundation heading into FY27 looks solid.</p><p>While the hospitality sector posted a 21 per cent y-o-y growth, led by a 49% surge in fresher hiring, the education sector witnessed a 15% growth, primarily led by growth in startup hiring (27 per cent), the report added.</p><p>Additionally, emerging cities maintained their momentum throughout the last fiscal year, with the southern and western corridors leading the way.</p>