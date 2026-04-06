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Artificial intelligence and machine learning hiring grew 37% y-o-y in March

The country's white-collar job market concluded the financial year on a strong note, with the Naukri JobSpeak Index reaching 2858 in March, clocking a 9 per cent y-o-y growth.
Last Updated : 06 April 2026, 14:30 IST
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Published 06 April 2026, 14:30 IST
Business NewsAIHiringmachine learningartificial intelligence and machine learning

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