Ashok Leyland gets permissions to resume operations at Alwar, Bhandara, Pantnagar plants

Hinduja Group flagship firm Ashok Leyland on Tuesday said it has received permissions to resume operations at Alwar, Bhandara and Pantnagar plants, but will restart production in line with demand after preparing supply chain.

The company has received permission from relevant government authorities to resume operations of plants at Alwar, Bhandara and Pantnagar, Ashok Leyland President-HR, Communication and CSR N V Balachandar said in a statement.

"We are currently working out the supply chain readiness post which we will resume operations and commence production in line with demand," he added.

The government had relaxed guidelines for extended lockdown and allowed industrial units in rural areas or outside municipal limits to resume partial operations under strict safety and hygiene conditions from April 20.