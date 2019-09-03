Ashok Leyland heavy-duty trucks get BS-VI certification

Ashok Leyland, one of the largest commercial vehicle manufacturers in the country, on Tuesday said it has become the first Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) to meet the BS-VI emission norms across the full range of heavy-duty trucks.

The certificate was handed over to Dr. N. Saravanan, Chief Technology Officer, Ashok Leyland, by the Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI). ARAI is the leading automotive R&D organization of the country set up by the Automotive Industry with the Government of India.

ARAI is an autonomous body affiliated to the Ministry of Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises, Government of India, which offers comprehensive certification and homologation services for all kinds of vehicles.

“Ashok Leyland has always been a pioneer in the introduction of new technology in the commercial vehicle industry and this achievement of meeting the BS-VI emission standard across our heavy vehicle range further reinforces our position as technology leaders,” Dheeraj Hinduja, Chairman, Ashok Leyland, said.

Despite the short transition timeframe from BS-IV to BS-VI, he said, the company has done extensive testing and with a further 7 months to go and is confident that the indigenous development will provide a superior and competitive solution addressing the needs of our customers.

Companies are upgrading to BS-VI technology as only BS-VI norms-compliant vehicles, including two-wheelers, three-wheelers and four-wheelers, will be sold and registered in the country from April 2020.