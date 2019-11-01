Ashok Leyland sales falls 35 pc to 9,857 units

Hinduja flagship firm Ashok Leyland on Friday reported a 35 per cent decline in total commercial vehicle sales at 9,857 units in October.

The company had sold 15,149 units in the same month last year, Ashok Leyland said in a statement.

Domestic commercial vehicle sales were down 37 per cent at 9,074 units as against 14,341 units in the year-ago month, it added.

Medium and heavy commercial vehicle sales in the domestic market dipped 50 per cent to 4,565 units as compared to 9,062 units in October last year.

Similarly, light commercial vehicle sales also declined 15 per cent at 4,509 units as against 5,279 units in the corresponding month last year, the company said.