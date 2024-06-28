Asia to emerge as hot spot for equity deals as India activity surges

Sydney: A possible revival in IPOs in Hong Kong after a pickup in Chinese regulatory approvals, and a string of mega deals in India are expected to make Asia a bright spot for equity deals in the second half of this year, bankers and analysts said.

Despite the extended downturn in Asia initial public offerings (IPOs), India's share in Asia equity capital market (ECM) deals is at record high now, and the surge in deals is expected to last for the foreseeable future, they added.

India's total ECM deals jumped 137 per cent in the first half of this year from the same period of last year, with $28.5 billion raised, according to LSEG data. IPOs accounted for $4.25 billion of that, up 89.3 per cent on last year's first half.

Hyundai India's $2.5 billion to $3 billion IPO due later in 2024 is set to be the South Asian country's largest ever new share sale, and it would also be one of the biggest IPOs globally this year.

In comparison, elsewhere in Asia, mainland Chinese ECM deals dropped nearly 70 per cent to be worth $25.5 billion and IPOs were off 83.1 per cent to $5.3 billion, the worst first half performance in 11 years.

The value of IPOs in Hong Kong fell from $2.12 billion in the first half of 2023 to $1.46 billion, the LSEG data showed.