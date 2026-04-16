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Asia will remain main driver of global growth: IMF

According to the IMF, Asia consumes about 38% of the world's oil and 24% of its natural gas.
Last Updated : 16 April 2026, 13:05 IST
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Published 16 April 2026, 13:05 IST
Business NewsAsiaIMF

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