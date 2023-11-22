Assets under management of NBFCs likely to see growth moderation in FY25: CRISIL Ratings

New Delhi: Growth in assets under management of non-banking financial companies may see a marginal dip in FY25 to 14-17%, from 15-18% pegged for the ongoing fiscal year, credit rating firm CRISIL Ratings said on Wednesday.

This comes as NBFCs calibrate their strategy following the Reserve Bank’s November 16 circular directing that consumer credit of banks and NBFCs shall attract a risk weight of 125%, as opposed to 100% earlier.

“This will result in a decrease in capital adequacy ratio (CAR), linked to the share of unsecured retail loans in overall AUM,” the agency noted. In simple terms, capital adequacy ratio is the ratio of a bank’s available capital in relation to the risks involved in terms of loan disbursement.