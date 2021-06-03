AstraZeneca, ejected from troubled US plant, in talks to produce vaccine at another factory

The British-Swedish company AstraZeneca is negotiating with the US government to shift production of its coronavirus vaccine from a troubled plant near Baltimore to a factory owned by the pharmaceutical company Catalent, according to people familiar with the government’s plans.

Catalent, which is based in New Jersey, already produces AstraZeneca’s vaccine for export at a factory in Harmans, Maryland, south of Baltimore. It is now in discussions to retrofit a production line there to make the vaccine for the federal government, taking over for Emergent BioSolutions, which was forced to stop manufacturing AstraZeneca’s vaccine more than six weeks ago after a major production mishap.

Read more: Taking the second dose of the AstraZeneca Covid vaccine? All you need to know

While it is unclear when the new line could begin operating, any extra doses that Catalent produces for the government are also likely to be exported because the United States has not yet authorized the AstraZeneca vaccine for domestic distribution and has enough of other vaccines to meet demand.

“We can confirm we are working with Catalent but have not disclosed specific details on supply,” said Holly Campbell, a spokesperson for AstraZeneca. A spokesperson for Catalent declined to comment.

AstraZeneca has been searching for a new manufacturing partner since federal authorities decided that Emergent, which received hundreds of millions of dollars from the federal government to manufacture vaccines, was not capable of producing the AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson vaccines simultaneously. The decision came after Emergent workers accidentally contaminated a batch of Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine, ruining 15 million doses.

That episode has led to cascading problems for Emergent, Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca. Federal regulators asked Emergent to halt all production at its plant while they inspected it. Inspectors returned Wednesday for another on-site review, according to people familiar with the process.

Regulators are also insisting that Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca provide extensive proof that batches of their vaccines produced by Emergent meet regulatory standards before allowing them to be released either for domestic use or for export. While no doses of any vaccine produced by Emergent have been distributed in the United States, the Biden administration had been counting on tens of millions of AstraZeneca doses to fulfill its promise to help other countries in need.