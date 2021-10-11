AstraZeneca logs upbeat trial results from Covid drug

AstraZeneca logs upbeat trial results from Covid drug

The group's treatment, known as AZD7442, has been undergoing phase 3 or final clinical trials to assess its safety and efficacy

AFP
AFP, London,
  • Oct 11 2021, 14:12 ist
  • updated: Oct 11 2021, 14:12 ist
The trial involved 903 participants and 90 per cent of them were people at high risk of progression to severe Covid-19. Credit: Reuters File Photo

British pharmaceuticals giant AstraZeneca on Monday revealed more positive results from a trial of a treatment for Covid-19 symptoms.

The drug, made from a combination of two antibodies, achieved a "statistically significant reduction in severe Covid-19 or death" in non-hospitalised patients with mild-to-moderate symptoms, AstraZeneca said in a statement.

The group's treatment, known as AZD7442, has been undergoing phase 3 or final clinical trials to assess its safety and efficacy.

"With continued cases of serious Covid-19 infections across the globe, there is a significant need for new therapies like AZD7442 that can be used to protect vulnerable populations ... and can also help prevent progression to severe disease," said principal trial investigator Hugh Montgomery.

CORONAVIRUS SPECIAL COVERAGE ONLY ON DH

"These positive results show that a convenient intramuscular dose of AZD7442 could play an important role in helping combat this devastating pandemic."

The trial involved 903 participants and 90 per cent of them were people at high risk of progression to severe Covid-19.

AstraZeneca's separate Covid vaccine, developed with the University of Oxford, helped enable Britain's speedy Covid vaccination drive.

Check out latest coronavirus-related videos from DH:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

AstraZeneca
Covid-19
Coronavirus
Business News

What's Brewing

Kashmir receives season’s first snowfall

Kashmir receives season’s first snowfall

Sweet taste of Squid Game success for SK candy couple

Sweet taste of Squid Game success for SK candy couple

Five upcoming Big B movies to look forward to

Five upcoming Big B movies to look forward to

Nuclear option: Earth's climate panacea or poison?

Nuclear option: Earth's climate panacea or poison?

Climate justice: Rich nations dodge finance pledge

Climate justice: Rich nations dodge finance pledge

Follow 'Navratri' dress code or pay fine: Bank to staff

Follow 'Navratri' dress code or pay fine: Bank to staff

Chhetri scores 77th international goal, equals Pele

Chhetri scores 77th international goal, equals Pele

Blow to researchers as Covid portal set to fall silent

Blow to researchers as Covid portal set to fall silent

 