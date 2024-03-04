At 30% gains, is it good to book profits or stay invested?

Profit booking closer to a financial goal helps to safeguard the goal corpus. Profit booking is best done in a systematic way to rebalance the portfolio on an annual basis, if the asset allocation deviates by say more than 10%. For example, if an investor has 30% in equity and this allocation has moved to 50% due to market moving up, the investor can consider liquidating 20% of the equity holding to bring back the asset allocation to desired levels.