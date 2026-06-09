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ATF prices rise about 10% as oil companies roll out fixed pricing

The new rate will be locked in for up to three years for airlines that opt to participate in the government-backed price stabilisation scheme.
Last Updated : 09 June 2026, 13:11 IST
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Published 09 June 2026, 13:11 IST
AviationAir Indiabusinessaviation turbine fuel

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