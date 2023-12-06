Auto and electronics majors resume production after rain impact in Tamil Nadu

Chennai: After being shut for two days due to unprecedented rains, top automobile manufacturers, including Hyundai and Daimler, on Wednesday resumed operations at their manufacturing plants near here, even as industrial parks in Ambattur and Padi, which is home to several automobile component manufacturers, in the heart of the city are still under the water.

Key Apple Inc. suppliers Foxconn and Pegatron, who have massive facilities in Sriperumbudur and Singaperumalkovil, have also upped their shutters to resume production of iPhones, sources aware of the development said.

In separate statements, Hyundai, Daimler, and Renault-Nissan said the factories were shut on December 4 and 5 due to heavy rains that lashed Chennai and its neighbouring districts of Kanchipuram, Chengalpattu, and Tiruvallur and on account of public holiday announced by the state government.

“We have resumed work today,” a spokesperson for Hyundai Motor India said, adding that production on December 4 and 5 were suspended due to the impact of Cyclone Michaung. The South Korea-based automobile manufacturer also pledged to contribute Rs 3 crore towards the relief fund, besides conducting medical camps.

Daimler India Commercial Vehicles (DICV), owner of BharatBenz and other brands, said it resumed production on Wednesday and “is fully functional.”