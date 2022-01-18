Auto players raise prices to pass on high input costs to customers

Home-grown auto major Tata Motors, on Tuesday announced a price hike on its passenger vehicles (PV) with effect from January 19, 2022, citing a steep rise in the input costs.

An average increase of 0.9% will be implemented, depending on the variant and model, the company stated in a press release.

“While the company is absorbing a significant portion of the increased costs, the steep rise in overall input costs has compelled it to pass on some proportion through this minimal price hike,” the statement said.

Tata Motors is not the first automobile company to hike prices this month. Maruti Suzuki, India’s largest automobile manufacturer, also announced on Saturday that it will be increasing the ex-showroom prices in Delhi across all models by 1.7% with effect from January 15, 2022, owing to increasing input costs.

Earlier, Honda Cars too had hiked its prices by an average of Rs 6,500 per car across all models from January 3 due to high raw material prices.

On the two-wheeler front too, Hero Motorcorp announced in a regulatory filing on December 23, that it had decided to hike prices by up to Rs 2,000 “to partially offset the impact of steadily increasing commodity prices” with effect from January 4, 2022.

“This is not the first time that we are seeing automobile companies hiking prices. In just FY22 there were three to four price hikes due to the shortages of semiconductor leading to an overall increase in input costs,” said Vijay Gyanchandani, Lead Analyst at S-Ancial Technologies Pvt Ltd.

The shares of auto companies like Maruti, Tata Motors, Hero Motocorp and M&M ended in red on the BSE.

The analyst added that the companies ended in red on the bourses due to the predictions of muted Q3 results.

“With many states having called for restrictions on mobility due to the Omicron Covid-19 variant and persisting challenges of semiconductor shortage, the road ahead looks rocky for the auto sector, despite PVs having a good order book,” Gyanchandani said.