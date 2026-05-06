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Auto retail sales surge 13% in April, driven by strong rural demand

Passenger vehicle retails in April jumped by 12.21% to 4,07,355 units. This is the best-ever number for the month of April in any year.
Last Updated : 06 May 2026, 00:09 IST
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Published 06 May 2026, 00:09 IST
Business NewsIndiaautomobilesFADA

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