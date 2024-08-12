Automation paves way for women in traditionally male-dominated manufacturing sector

Mumbai: With the country moving towards becoming a USD 35 trillion economy by 2047, the manufacturing sector is rapidly adopting automation which is expected to increase recruitment of women, helping companies become more inclusive, a TeamLease Services senior executive has said.

"These companies have begun adopting automation in phases in these male-dominated sectors and have started recruitment of women. We expect that with the increase in adoption of automation in these industries, companies will recruit more and more women going forward," TeamLease Services Chief Strategy Officer Subburathinam P told PTI.

He further said that, in the manufacturing sector there are several challenges that companies face while becoming more inclusive like the deep-rooted societal norms and discrimination, a lack of diverse role models and leaders, and poor work-life balance.