Average age of customers opting to buy Rolls-Royce cars is mid-40s

Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Chennai, Dealer Principal Vasanthi Bhupati said, "We are excited to welcome the arrival of Spectre in South India, the most anticipated model in the history of the Rolls-Royce marque."

"Rolls-Royce's Spectre is the only car of its kind in its segment and is both rare and highly desirable. I am thrilled to have the opportunity to showcase this remarkable motor car in Chennai," she added.