Average housing prices up 90% in Bengaluru's Bagaluru since 2020; 79% at Dwarka Expressway: Report

Commenting on the Bengaluru housing market, real estate construction and development firm BCD Group CMD Angad Bedi said, "The substantial price increase in residential real estate in North Bengaluru, Whitefield, and Sarjapur Road can be attributed to the rapid infrastructure development in these micromarkets."

Additionally, the presence of top educational institutions, healthcare facilities, and IT giants, along with growing commercial activity and leisure and entertainment hotspots, have boosted demand for residential and rental properties in these locations, Bedi added.