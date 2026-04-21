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Average office rentals in Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru cross Rs 100/sq ft per month for 1st time: Knight Frank

The maximum annual growth of 15 per cent in office rent was seen in Delhi-NCR and Kolkata.
Last Updated : 21 April 2026, 10:33 IST
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Published 21 April 2026, 10:33 IST
India NewsBusiness NewsBengaluruDelhi NCRKolkatarentalsOffice space

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