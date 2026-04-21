<p>New Delhi: Average monthly rentals for prime office spaces in Bengaluru and Delhi-NCR have crossed Rs 100 per sq ft mark for the first time as demand for prime workspaces exceeds supply, according to Knight Frank data.</p>.<p>In Mumbai, the average office rentals are already above Rs 100 per sq ft.</p>.<p>Real estate consultant Knight Frank data showed that the average rentals for office spaces rose in a range of 2-15 per cent during January-March 2026 across eight major cities of India compared to the same period last year.</p>.Net office leasing up 25% in 2025 at record 61.4 million sq ft in top 8 Indian cities: Report.<p>The maximum annual growth of 15 per cent in office rent was seen in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/delhi-ncr">Delhi-NCR</a> and Kolkata.</p>.<p>"The supply constraints across key markets have supported a sustained rental upcycle since early 2022...," the consultant said in its latest Q1 (January-March) 2026 report on the Indian office market.</p>.<p>The report mentioned that rental growth remained positive in Q1 2026, ranging between 2 per cent and 15 per cent YoY (year-on-year) across cities.</p>.<p>"Notably, NCR and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/bengaluru-karnataka-india">Bengaluru</a> breached an average rent of Rs 100 per sq ft for the first time," Knight Frank said.</p>.<p>As per the data, the average monthly office rent in Mumbai rose 6 per cent annually in January-March to Rs 125 per sq ft.</p>.<p>In Delhi-NCR, the average office rentals rose 15 per cent to Rs 105 per sq ft a month.</p>.'Practical choice': Why Bengaluru families turn to assisted-living rentals for elders.<p>Bengaluru's office rent increased 7 per cent annually in January-March to Rs 100.6 per sq ft per month.</p>.<p>The average monthly office rent in Pune went up 5 per cent to Rs 80.9 per sq ft a month.</p>.<p>In Hyderabad and Chennai, the monthly average rent increased 8 per cent to Rs 77.5 and Rs 74.5 per sq ft, respectively.</p>.<p>The rentals in Kolkata grew 15 per cent to Rs 48.3 per sq ft per month.</p>.<p>Lastly, Knight Frank data showed that the average monthly office rent in Ahmedabad grew 2 per cent annually to Rs 45 per sq ft during January-March.</p>.<p>On the demand-supply side, the leasing of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/office-space">office space</a> hit a record 29.9 million square feet in January-March across these eight leading cities, an increase of 6 per cent from the year-ago period.</p>.<p>"A total of 14 million sq ft was delivered across the eight major cities in Q1 2026, reflecting a sharp 154 per cent YoY increase, but still amounting to less than half of the space leased or absorbed during the quarter," Knight Frank said.</p>.<p>The demand continues to outpace the office completions as developer focus remained skewed toward residential projects, the consultant pointed out.</p>.<p>"The persistent gap between supply and demand, evident since 2021, has steadily tightened market conditions. Vacancy levels have compressed from 17.2 per cent in 2021 to a considerably lower 13.9 per cent in Q1,2026," Knight Frank said.</p>.Home prices set to soar across country, pushing millions into costly rentals.<p>In India, there are a limited number of real estate companies engaged in the development of office spaces for leasing purposes due to high capital expenditure.</p>.<p>Some of the prominent developers include India's largest realty firm DLF Ltd, Tata Realty & Infrastructure Ltd, K Raheja Group, Embassy Group, Sattva Group, RMZ group, Hiranandani Group, Brigade Group, Panchshil Realty, Bharti Realty and Wadhwa group.</p>.<p>That apart, there are four Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) which own a large portfolio of office spaces. These are Sattva Group and Blackstone sponsored Knowledge Realty Trust, Embassy Office Parks REIT, K Raheja group backed Mindspace Business Parks REIT and Brookfield India Real Estate Trust.</p>.<p>In Delhi-NCR, Signature Global has formed a joint venture with Bengaluru-based RMZ group to build an office complex in Gurugram. Gaurs Group is also planning to develop a large office assets on Noida Expressway.</p>