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Aviation stocks fly high; IndiGo jumps nearly 11%

Easing of geopolitical stress led to a sharp fall in Brent crude oil prices, which tumbled 13 per cent to USD 94.94 per barrel.
Last Updated : 08 April 2026, 06:55 IST
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Published 08 April 2026, 06:55 IST
India NewsBusiness NewsIndiGo AirlinesStock market

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