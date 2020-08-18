Axis Securities launches platform to enable Indian customers to invest in US stock markets

Axis Securities on Tuesday announced the launch of a platform -- Global Investing -- that will provide an opportunity to its customers to invest in the US stock markets.

For this, Axis Securities has partnered with Vested Finance, an online investment platform, the brokerage house said in a statement.

Investors can buy or sell shares of companies like Facebook, Apple, Netflix and Google or invest in theme-based baskets or ETFs, it added.

"India has witnessed a significant increase in demand for international investments, particularly from tech-savvy millennials. With our Global Investing, we aim to empower investors to be shareholders of the most innovative global companies and businesses," said B Gopkumar, MD and CEO, Axis Securities.

The platform empowers the customers to invest as low as USD 1 for high priced shares by making investments in less than one stock. Besides, customers can make and manage investments in more than 1,000 stocks and ETFs through this platform.

"This product will promote overseas investments and provide an outstanding capability to the investors to invest directly in the US stock market," said Viram Shah, co-founder and CEO, Vested Finance.

On Monday, ICICI Securities said it has joined hands with Interactive Brokers LLC to offer its customers a facility to invest in the US markets.