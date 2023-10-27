Baap of Chart: Sebi bars three entities for unauthorised investment advisory services

"I cannot ignore the risk that the said Noticees (Nasir, Padamati and Golden Syndicate) may divert the alleged unlawful gains before directions for disgorgement/refund, etc, if any, are passed. Further, I note that in his videos/ social media posts on 'courses' of Baap of Chart, Nasir repeatedly emphasises on providing access to live trading during his courses," Sebi's whole-time member Ananth Narayan G said in the order.