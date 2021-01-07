Baidu plans smart EV co, to make cars at Geely plants

Baidu plans smart EV company, to make cars at Geely plants

Baidu, the leading search engine company in China, will take a majority stake and absolute voting power in the new company

Reuters
Reuters, Beijing,
  • Jan 07 2021, 21:12 ist
  • updated: Jan 07 2021, 21:18 ist
Credit: Reuters file photo.

China's Baidu Inc plans to form a company to make smart electric vehicles, two sources familiar with the matter said, with manufacturing to be carried out at plants owned by automaker Geely.

Baidu, the leading search engine company in China, will take a majority stake and absolute voting power in the new company.

The venture will revamp some of Geely's existing car manufacturing facilities to make the vehicles, with in-car software input from Baidu and engineering know-how from Geely, sources told Reuters.

The companies are in talks to use Geely's EV-focused platform, Sustainable Experience Architecture (SEA), for future product development, one of the sources, who declined to be identified as the plan was private, said.

Baidu, which is developing autonomous driving technology and internet connectivity infrastructure, did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Geely declined to comment.

Reuters reported last month that Baidu was contemplating making its own EVs and had held talks with Geely, Guangzhou Automobile Group Co Ltd (GAC) and China FAW Group Corp Ltd's Hongqi on a possible venture.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Baidu
Electric Vehicles
China
Automobile

What's Brewing

Five things to expect from 'KGF Chapter 2' teaser

Five things to expect from 'KGF Chapter 2' teaser

Beijing records coldest morning in 55 years

Beijing records coldest morning in 55 years

In Pics | How US Capitol turned into a battlefield

In Pics | How US Capitol turned into a battlefield

Guns out: Trump crowd turns Congress into battlefield

Guns out: Trump crowd turns Congress into battlefield

 