Bajaj Allianz launches insurance policy covering COVID-19

Mahesh Kulkarni, DHNS,
  • Apr 07 2020, 13:34 ist
  • updated: Apr 07 2020, 13:34 ist
Bajaj Allianz General Insurance on Tuesday announced the launch of its standard health insurance product – ‘Arogya Sanjeevani Policy, which covers COVID-19 related hospitalisation. This product has been introduced as per guidelines issued by IRDAI on January 1, 2020, regarding Standard Individual Health Insurance Product, the company said in a statement.

The premium of a new policy will start with Rs 2,400 (excluding GST) and will vary depending on the age of the policyholder and sum insured opted. It covers costs associated with hospitalisation expenses, AYUSH treatment, mental illness, new treatments like stem cell therapy and robotic surgeries amongst others.

This policy will cover COVID-19 related hospitalisation expenses like all other health indemnity policies.

