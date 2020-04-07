Bajaj Allianz launches insurance policy covering COVID-19

Bajaj Allianz General Insurance on Tuesday announced the launch of its standard health insurance product – ‘Arogya Sanjeevani Policy, which covers COVID-19 related hospitalisation. This product has been introduced as per guidelines issued by IRDAI on January 1, 2020, regarding Standard Individual Health Insurance Product, the company said in a statement.
Follow live updates of coronavirus cases in India here
The premium of a new policy will start with Rs 2,400 (excluding GST) and will vary depending on the age of the policyholder and sum insured opted. It covers costs associated with hospitalisation expenses, AYUSH treatment, mental illness, new treatments like stem cell therapy and robotic surgeries amongst others.
This policy will cover COVID-19 related hospitalisation expenses like all other health indemnity policies.
Novel coronavirus: A three-month timeline
'Cold War nuclear bomb tests whale sharks' reveal age'
India could see first technical recession since 1990s
Great Barrier Reef suffers worst-ever coral bleaching
UK PM Johnson's health worsens, taken to intensive care
Big uncertainty over flights restarting on April 15