Bajaj Allianz launches insurance policy covering COVID-19

Bajaj Allianz General Insurance on Tuesday announced the launch of its standard health insurance product – ‘Arogya Sanjeevani Policy, which covers COVID-19 related hospitalisation. This product has been introduced as per guidelines issued by IRDAI on January 1, 2020, regarding Standard Individual Health Insurance Product, the company said in a statement.

Follow live updates of coronavirus cases in India here

The premium of a new policy will start with Rs 2,400 (excluding GST) and will vary depending on the age of the policyholder and sum insured opted. It covers costs associated with hospitalisation expenses, AYUSH treatment, mental illness, new treatments like stem cell therapy and robotic surgeries amongst others.

This policy will cover COVID-19 related hospitalisation expenses like all other health indemnity policies.