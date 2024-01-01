Bajaj Auto's sales rise 16% to 3,26,806 units in December

New Delhi: Bajaj Auto on Monday reported a 16 per cent rise in total sales at 3,26,806 units in December 2023.

The company had sold a total of 2,81,514 units in December 2022, Bajaj Auto said in a statement.

Total two-wheeler sales were at 2,83,001 units last month as against 2,47,052 units in the year-ago period, a growth of 15 per cent, it added.

Domestic two-wheeler sales were at 1,58,370 units as compared to 1,25,553 units in the corresponding month a year ago, up 26 per cent, the company said.