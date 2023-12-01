Bank lending to pvt corporate rises 14.9% in Sept

Mumbai: Bank lending to the private corporate sector grew 14.9 per cent in September 2023 from 14.7 per cent a year ago, according to the Reserve Bank data released Friday.

Another set of banking data released by the central bank showed the share of term deposits bearing a 6 to 8 per cent interest rate rose to 78.6 per cent in September 2023 against 12.5 per cent in March 2022.