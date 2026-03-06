Menu
Bank of Baroda raises Rs 10,000 crore from Green Bonds

The seven-year bond was placed on EBP of NSE with Base issue of Rs. 5,000 crore and a Green shoe option of Rs 5,000 crore.
Published 06 March 2026, 04:27 IST
