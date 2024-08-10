Banking law amendments propose four nominees to an account

New Delhi: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, on Friday introduced the Banking Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2024 in the Lok Sabha that proposes to bring several changes in banking regulations, including increasing the number of nominees allowed to be added in a bank account to four, redefining ‘substantial interest’ for directorship and increasing the tenure of cooperative bank directors.

Currently, only one person can be added as a nominee in a bank account.

According to sources, the new law will have provisions for simultaneous and successive nominations, offering greater flexibility and convenience for depositors and their legal heirs, especially concerning deposits, articles in safe custody, and safety lockers.