Banks may benefit from Paytm vacuum as merchants look for options

Bengaluru: The Reserve Bank of India’s decision last week to indefinitely halt operations of Paytm Payments Bank post-February 29 has emerged as an opportunity for not just rival payments providers, but the older brick and mortar banks that have been trying to get a foot in the burgeoning market after shunning it earlier.
Multiple merchants in Bengaluru told DH that banks they have accounts with approached them over the past week to pitch their own QR codes and alternatives to Paytm soundboxes. Point of sale (PoS) machines, popularised in India by Paytm, give audio confirmation for payment that merchants usually buy or pay a monthly subscription fee for.
This even as Paytm is trying to improve regulatory compliance. The company will form an advisory committee on compliance and regulatory matters, which will be headed by former RBI chairman M. Damodaran, it said on Friday.
“We have tied up with HDFC now after Pine Labs approached us last week. Our new QR Code and payment device will arrive in a couple of days,” said the manager of Madurai Idly Shop, a prominent eatery in Indiranagar. A similar story was narrated by merchants in various neighbourhoods across the city.
Pine Labs provides PoS devices to merchants through banks including HDFC, which has a payment application called PayZapp along with a merchant application -- Smart Hub Vyapar. Both applications have been gaining significant traction in the past few days, HDFC’s group head for payments, consumer finance and marketing, Parag Rao, recently revealed at a launch event.
Similar is the case with Yes Bank, which had last year launched a UPI based plug-in service called HyperUPI in collaboration with JusPay which allows customers to take payments directly on merchant apps without the need of a third-party like Paytm.
“I don't trust Paytm anymore. We don’t know what will happen. Even this news was so sudden. Yes Bank agents came and convinced me to shift to their QR code, which will send money directly to my current account,” said a kirana shop owner in New Thippasandra.
Both banks declined to comment when DH reached out to them.
“Paytm had a first mover advantage and innovative ideas like the soundbox which allowed it to capture a large market before other players came in. When it was entering the merchant payment space, banks neglected it to continue focusing on their traditional business, until it became too big to ignore,” said Rakesh Shinde, head of investor relations at financial services firm Aavas Financiers.
The UPI merchants payment market in India is growing at a very rapid pace and is expected to reach $1 trillion by FY26 according to a report by Bain and Company. Big banks lost the initial momentum that was scooped up by new age players like Paytm, BharatPe and PhonePe because they underestimated the market potential.
But with growing demand, banks also want a piece of the pie. And the vacuum created by Paytm, and BharatPe, have given them the perfect opportunity, Shinde said.
“This is a good time for banks to market their UPI offerings and capture the market. Merchants would prefer trustworthy banks over new companies, especially due to their regulatory uncertainty. Banks’ market share is likely to increase in the coming time and tech-focused ones like HDFC, Yes Bank, Kotak Mahindra and IDFC are likely to benefit from this,” he opined.