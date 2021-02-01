Barring PowerGrid, total investments by power PSUs to rise 19% to Rs 60,000 crore in FY22

The government has increased total investments by eight state-owned power companies, including REC Ltd, by over 19 per cent to Rs 59,990.52 crore for 2021-22.

This compares to revised estimate of Rs 50,311.03 crore for the current financial year.

REC Ltd witnessed highest increase of over 69 per cent in investment to Rs 9,300 crore crore, against Rs 5,500 crore budget estimates for 2020-21. This investment figure was not revised, according to the Budget document presented in Parliament on Monday.

However, in case of Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd, the investment for 2021-22 has been reduced to Rs 7,500 for 2021-22 from Rs 10,500 crore in the current fiscal. The budget estimates were not revised for 2020-21.

In case of NTPC, investment for 2021-22 was raised to Rs 23,736 crore from budgeted as well as revised estimates of Rs 21,000 crore for 2020-21.

The investment by hydro power giant NHPC is hiked to Rs 8,057.44 crore for 2021-22 from the revised estimate (RE) of Rs 5,296 crore for the ongoing fiscal. The BE stood at Rs 5,401.29 crore.

Damodar Valley Corporation's investment has been pegged at Rs 2,857.06 crore for 2021-22, higher than RE as well as BE of Rs 2,342 crore for 2020-21.

According to the Budget, North Eastern Electric Power Corporation will invest Rs 810.02 crore in 2021-22, compared to RE of Rs 965 crore for this fiscal. The BE was Rs 564.36 crore.

Satluj Jal Vidyut Nigam will invest Rs 5,000 crore in 2021-22 as against Rs 2,880 crore budgeted as well as revised for 2020-21.

Tehri Hydro Development Corporation will invest Rs 2,730 crore in next fiscal compared to RE of Rs 1,828.03 crore for 2020-21. The BE for the company was Rs 1,781 crore for the current fiscal.

According to the Budget document, total expenditure of the power ministry has also been pegged slightly higher at Rs 15,322 crore for 2021-22, compared to RE of Rs 10,835.13 crore for 2020-21. It was budgeted at Rs 15,874.82 crore for this fiscal.