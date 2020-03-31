BASF India suspends select manufacturing operations

BASF India suspends select manufacturing operations across country

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Mar 31 2020, 13:32 ist
  • updated: Mar 31 2020, 13:32 ist

Chemical maker BASF India on Tuesday said it has suspended manufacturing operations across the country except certain essential services.

Follow latest updates on the COVID-19 pandemic here

In a regulatory filing, the company informed that "due to the global outbreak of coronavirus (COVID-19) and in compliance with the directives of the government of India/state governments, the company has, over the last few days, suspended its manufacturing operations across India (except for certain essential services).

The uncertainty around the situation makes it difficult to ascertain the exact financial impact on the business at this stage, it added.

Also Read: Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths

"The duration of this shutdown will depend upon the directives issued by the respective government authorities in this regard," the filing said.

The company is closely monitoring the situation and will adhere to the government directives and support the fight against the COVID-19.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Coronavirus lockdown
Manufacturing
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

Will coronavirus make the gender pay gap worse?

Will coronavirus make the gender pay gap worse?

How contagious are asymptomatic coronavirus carriers?

How contagious are asymptomatic coronavirus carriers?

Kolkata: Trans heroes samaritans to homeless & hungry

Kolkata: Trans heroes samaritans to homeless & hungry

A man-made disaster is unfolding

A man-made disaster is unfolding

Coronavirus: Lifesavers' cup of woe runneth over

Coronavirus: Lifesavers' cup of woe runneth over

Van Gogh painting stolen from closed Dutch museum

Van Gogh painting stolen from closed Dutch museum

 