Bavarian Nordic says it can meet Mpox shot demand, shares jump

Bavarian Nordic A/S, one of the few companies with an approved mpox vaccine, says it will be able to meet the immunization needs of African nations in the throes of an mpox outbreak.

Shares in the Danish company surged as much as 17 per cent in early Thursday trading in Copenhagen, extending a 12 per cent rise the day before, after it said it can provide 10 million doses of its vaccine to African countries by the end of 2025.

“We have inventory and we have the capabilities. What we’re missing are the orders,” Bavarian Nordic’s Chief Executive Officer Paul Chaplin said in an interview Wednesday.

The World Health Organization declared the fast-spreading outbreak a global public health emergency on Wednesday. The Africa Centres for Disease Control deemed the potentially deadly virus that’s swept across at least six countries a continent-wide emergency a day earlier. US-traded shares of Bavarian Nordic closed 33 per cent higher in New York on Wednesday.