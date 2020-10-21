BDR Pharma launches generic cancer drug in India

BDR Pharmaceuticals on Wednesday said it has launched the generic version of Lenvatinib drug for the treatment of various types of cancers in India.

The generic version of the drug has been launched under the brand name 'Bdfoie' in the country.

The capsules are used for the treatment of differentiated thyroid cancer, advanced liver cancer and advanced kidney cancer, BDR Pharma said in a statement.

The results of clinical trials showed encouraging results with safety and efficacy on patients with aggressive tumours, it added.

The drug is priced at Rs 1,620 (4 mg) and Rs 2,970 (10 mg) for a pack of 10 capsules, the statement said.

"By launching cost-effective therapy options we want to mitigate the challenges faced by Indian patients in seeking access to treatment and finding a timely cure for life threatening diseases," BDR Pharmaceuticals CMD Dharmesh Shah said.