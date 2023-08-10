Bean shortage, climate change to pinch coffee lovers amid price surge

Prices of food items have seen a surge in recent times, for example the prices of tomatoes touched Rs 200 for a kilo. Similarly, prices of several other items have also seen a hike, with the government alluding them to seasonal factors. And now, adding to the list is the beloved morning cuppa of coffee as the beverage beans have seen a shortage in recent times on a global scale, a report in the Economic Times said.

The shortage has reportedly been seen from countries such as Brazil and Vietnam and to add to it, the fluctuating monsoon this year in India has also contributed to the same, affecting the prices in the domestic market prices of our favourite brew.