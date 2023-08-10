Bean shortage, climate change to pinch coffee lovers amid price surge

Prices of food items have seen a surge in recent times, for example the prices of tomatoes touched Rs 200 for a kilo. Similarly, prices of several other items have also seen a hike, with the government alluding them to seasonal factors. And now, adding to the list is the beloved morning cuppa of coffee as the beverage beans have seen a shortage in recent times on a global scale, a report in the Economic Times said.
The shortage has reportedly been seen from countries such as Brazil and Vietnam and to add to it, the fluctuating monsoon this year in India has also contributed to the same, affecting the prices in the domestic market prices of our favourite brew.
In a recent report in DH, the growers from the coffee heartland of Hassan, Chikkamagaluru and Kodagu had expressed dissatisfaction over some major issues that are affecting them, including fluctuating global prices, climate change (excess rainfall even during post-monsoon season and drought-like-situation during summer), human-animal conflict, increasing investment cost for cultivation, and denial of crop-loss insurance among others.
The cost of usual mixed coffee grounds – a blend of Robusta and Peaberry beans – has risen from around Rs 580/kg to about Rs 640 to Rs 650/kg, a resident of Mumbai's Matunga Lata Aaravind told the publication.
GM Dharmendra, a wholesale green coffee (raw beans) trader from Bengaluru, said he lost 30 to 40 per cent business over the last few months. "Many small coffee retailers in the area have shut shop or they are buying poor quality beans at cheaper rates. Many customers have shifted to instant coffee," he told the publication.
Challa Srishant, MD of CCL Products (India) and member of the Coffee Board of India, said that while there has been some positive reports of better coffee crops in Brazil, Arabica prices have started going down a little in the international market but the prices in the domestic market will still pinch regular buyers due to the above factors and mainly less production.
“Since 2018, the coffee growers of 10 taluks in these districts are in distress due to excess rain, shortage of labourers and price fluctuation. Yet none of the elected representatives raised their voices either in Assembly or in Parliament,” B S Jayaram, Karnataka Coffee Growers’ Federation (KCGF) President, had told DH.