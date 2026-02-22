Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusiness

Beer industry to invest Rs 5,500 crore in Uttar Pradesh in next 3 years: BAI

BAI represents three leading companies -- United Breweries Ltd (UBL), ABInBev and Carlsberg -- which together operate over 55 breweries and account for over 85 per cent of the beer sold in India.
Last Updated : 22 February 2026, 05:35 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 22 February 2026, 05:35 IST
beerBrewing

Follow us on :

Follow Us