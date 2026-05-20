<p>Bengaluru: Defence PSU Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) on Tuesday reported a marginal rise of 4.6% in its consolidated net profit at Rs 2,203 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2026. In the corresponding quarter last year, its net profit stood at Rs 2,105 crore.</p>.<p>Its revenue from operations stood at Rs 10,177 crore during the quarter, a growth of 11.5% over the corresponding quarter last year. In the fourth quarter of FY25, BEL's revenue stood at Rs 9,120 crore.</p>.BEL exports $106 million defence, non-defence products, services.<p>For the full year ended March 2026, BEL reported 14.38% rise in net profit at Rs 6,048.48 crore as against Rs 5,288.25 crore in the previous year. </p>