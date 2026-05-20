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BEL posts 4.6% rise in Q4 net profit, revenue grows 11.5%

Its revenue from operations stood at Rs 10,177 crore during the quarter, a growth of 11.5% over the corresponding quarter last year.
Last Updated : 20 May 2026, 00:31 IST
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Published 20 May 2026, 00:31 IST
Business NewsBELBharat Electronics Limited

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