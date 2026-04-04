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BEL to manufacture RxT17 Hemodialysis machine

BEL RxT17, designed by Renalyx, is one of India’s first indigenous Hemodialysis machines, a significant milestone for India’s Medtech sector.
Last Updated : 04 April 2026, 00:16 IST
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Published 04 April 2026, 00:16 IST
healthbusinessTechmachine learningBharat Electronics Limited

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