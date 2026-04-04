<p>Bengaluru: Defence PSU Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) has obtained the licence from Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) to manufacture (for sale/distribution) its indigenously developed Hemodialysis machine, BEL RxT17.</p>.<p>BEL RxT17, designed by Renalyx, is one of India’s first indigenous Hemodialysis machines, a significant milestone for India’s Medtech sector. “It is a boon for patients suffering from chronic renal failure, facilitating safe, efficient and high-quality dialysis therapy,” the company said in a statement.</p>.Teradyne Robotics bets big on intelligent automation .<p>BEL RxT17 is CE Certified. It features a colour touchscreen display that provides an advanced user interface with real-time information on device status, readings and active alarms. It is equipped with both audio and visual alarms for critical conditions.</p>.<p>Driven by a surge in the cases of End-Stage Renal Disease, the demand for dialysis is increasing rapidly in India, and the BEL RxT17 aims to improve accessibility and affordability of dialysis care.</p>