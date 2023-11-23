Bengal govt’s business summit draws investment promises worth Rs 3,76,288 crore

Banerjee said that there could be different political parties in power, at the Centre, and in the state, but industry be “clean” – hinting at business without hassles. “Over-taxation; it’s a mental agony,” she said. She also hinted at the need of cooperation between the Centre and the states, despite political differences, in the larger interest of people’s development.

While the 7th edition of state’s flagship industrial event – Bengal Global Business Summit – focused on investment commitments for the state, Banerjee also laid stress on the MSMEs, small shops, employment opportunities for women at home, the village as a pivot for growth, and creativity of people in Bengal that provides employment opportunities. She said that while the employment rate, nationally, took a dip, in Bengal it’s the other way.

The chief minister pointed out that cash transactions are vital for small businesses, while digitisation is required. She asked small businesses, including chambers in the districts, not to feel less important given the amount of money they put into their projects.

The chief minister stated that 188 MoUs and Letters of Intent have been signed during the summit covering numerous sectors. Besides, there are others in the process of tie-up. Proposals worth over Rs 3,76,288 crores have been signed.

“Tell your friends… business friends also, to go and invest in Bengal. The opportunity will never come every time. Once the opportunity is lost, everything is lost,” she said.