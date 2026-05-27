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Bengaluru: ATF price hike may hit fliers' domestic travel plans

While Indian carriers are wary of launching new routes, the trend is different in the international market.
Last Updated : 27 May 2026, 11:06 IST
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Published 27 May 2026, 11:06 IST
India NewsBusiness NewsAirlinesflightfuel hike

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