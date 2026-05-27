Bengaluru: ATF price hike may hit fliers' domestic travel plans

<p>For Bengalureans, rising aviation fuel prices are likely to dampen domestic travel. While Indian airlines are wary of expansion plans, international traffic through the city is starting to recover, according to Hari Marar, managing director and CEO of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bial">Bangalore International Airport Ltd (BIAL)</a>. </p><p>For International travellers, connectivity continues to improve with the help of European airlines. While Indian carriers are wary of launching new routes, the trend is different in the international market. </p><p>Speaking about the impact of recent developments in West Asia and elevated fuel costs on the aviation sector, Marar said traffic to <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/europe">Europe</a> and the United States via West Asian hubs had declined. “The Middle East has for a long time been a very large hub for travel of Indians to Europe and America, and the reduced flight capacity on these routes has led to a fall in passenger numbers,” he told <em>DH</em> on Tuesday. </p><p>However, some of the decline has already been offset by airlines, specifically European carriers, increasing services to Bengaluru, he pointed out. </p>.Smoke detected in IndiGo flight at Bengaluru airport, 230 passengers evacuated.<p>“For example, airlines like British Airways and Virgin Atlantic have doubled their frequency to Bengaluru. In all, we have seen an increase in movement on international routes,” Marar said, adding that European carriers have helped manage the impact of the uncertainty surrounding the West Asian airlines. </p><p>Earlier this month, Swiss International Airlines (SWISS) announced the launch of new nonstop flights between Bengaluru and Zurich, set to take off in October 2026. The increase in European routes remains in stark contrast to the airports operations in 2025-26, where no new European destinations were added. </p><p>A recovery in West Asia traffic would result in “an overall increase in international flight operations out of Bengaluru. In the long term the trajectory of aviation will improve”, predicted Marar. Increase in the number of flights from Bengaluru to Europe is also an attempt by European airlines to grab a slice of the pie from the Gulf-based airline sector, said Rohit Hangal, director of Sphere Travelmedia and Exhibitions.</p>.Price hikes, outlook cuts - What airlines are doing as fuel costs surge amid West Asia conflict.<p>“While some of it is aimed at tourism, it is mostly aimed at the crowd wanting to travel to the US. Which is why they are targeting Bengaluru, as there is a constant movement of people to the US. Europe is trying to get that crowd by harbouring connectivity,” he explained. </p><p>However, as international travel continues to improve, Marar highlighted that high fuel prices remain a challenge for airlines. “I think airlines will be a little cautious in launching new routes, especially Indian carriers. Fuel forms a significant portion of their operating costs. As long as fuel costs remain inflated at these levels, we have a problem with them not being able to launch flights,” he said, adding that higher operating costs could also affect fleet expansion plans.</p>