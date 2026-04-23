<p>Bengaluru: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bengaluru">Bengaluru</a>-based <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/information-technology">IT</a> services firm <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/infosys">Infosys</a> plans to hire 20,000 freshers in FY27.<br><br>Infosys CFO Jayesh Sanghrajka said the company has hired 20,000 freshers in the previous fiscal and will be hiring a similar number in the current fiscal.<br><br>As far as the wage hike is concerned, the CFO said the company has not made a decision at this point in time.</p>.<p>He also said that whenever they decide on the wage, they consider various factors including the industry practice and performance of the company.<br></p>.Infosys adds over 5,000 employees in Q3.<p>Last year, the company rolled out a wage hike in two phases- the first part was effective January 2025 and the second phase was rolled out in April.<br><br>The company's headcount declined by 8,440 in the fourth quarter compared to Q3. Its total headcount as of March 2026 stood at 3,28,594. However, compared to FY25, its total headcount was up over 5,000. </p>