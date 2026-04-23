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Bengaluru-based IT services firm Infosys plans to hire 20,000 freshers in FY27

Last year, the company rolled out a wage hike in two phases- the first part was effective January 2025 and the second phase was rolled out in April.
Last Updated : 23 April 2026, 17:04 IST
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Published 23 April 2026, 17:04 IST
India NewsBusiness NewsBengaluruinformation technologyInfosys

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