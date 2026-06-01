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Bengaluru becomes India's second expensive housing market

Several micro-markets in south Bengaluru are also witnessing strong demand, supported by metro connectivity and established social infrastructure.
Last Updated : 31 May 2026, 22:56 IST
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Published 31 May 2026, 22:56 IST
Business NewsBengaluruKarnataka Newshousing

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