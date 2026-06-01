Bengaluru becomes India's second expensive housing market

<p>Bengaluru: Industry executives say Bengaluru’s strong employment base, infrastructure development and robust end-user demand continue to support residential price growth across micro-markets.</p>.<p>“The city's price growth is being driven by end-user demand, sustained employment creation and Bengaluru's continued evolution as a GCC, tech and startup hub. While price growth trends remain micro-market specific, we have seen the average price realisation across our south and west portfolio grow by 21 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 10,213 in FY26, an indicator of the broader market trend,” said Mallanna Sasalu, CEO-South, Puravankara Limited.</p>.Bengaluru buyers chase premium houses.<p>According to him, east Bengaluru continues to benefit from its proximity to key IT corridors, while north Bengaluru’s growth is being driven by the expansion of the Kempegowda International Airport ecosystem, improved connectivity and the emergence of new commercial hubs.</p>.<p>Several micro-markets in south Bengaluru are also witnessing strong demand, supported by metro connectivity and established social infrastructure.</p>.<p>According to Murali Malayappan, Chairman and Managing Director, Shriram Properties Limited, the rise in residential prices results from a combination of factors, including higher land costs, strong housing demand and ongoing infrastructure-led development.</p>.<p>“Over the last 5 years, land prices across most micro-markets have appreciated between 50 per cent and 100 per cent, far outpacing construction cost inflation. Besides this, Bengaluru's dynamic IT sector, commercial growth, and changing aspirations of buyers have contributed to increased demand,” he said.</p>.<p><strong>Robust demand to continue</strong></p>.<p>Developers expect demand momentum to remain healthy through the rest of the year, supported by continued buyer confidence across both premium and mid-income housing segments.</p>.House prices up as Bengalureans seek premium living.<p>“We expect the market to remain robust for developers who consistently deliver quality inventory, as the balance between premium absorption and mid-income affordability continues to define the sector. This balance will shape demand patterns, ensuring that well-positioned projects catering to both aspirational buyers and value-conscious families remain resilient and attractive,” said Priyanka Raju, Director, Kalyani Developers.</p>.<p>The outlook for Bengaluru’s residential market remains positive for the remainder of 2026, driven by strong demand fundamentals and infrastructure-led growth, according to Anil R G, Managing Director, Concorde.</p>.<p>“While price appreciation may become more moderate compared to the last few quarters, overall sentiment is expected to remain healthy,” he added.</p>