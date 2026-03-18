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Bengaluru hosts Berlin's third international office

The office will facilitate startups that want to set up a base in Berlin, as well as startups from the German capital that want to expand into India.
Last Updated : 18 March 2026, 21:29 IST
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Published 18 March 2026, 21:29 IST
Business NewsBengaluruIndiaBerlin

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