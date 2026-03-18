<p>Bengaluru: German capital <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/berlin">Berlin</a> on Wednesday opened its third international office after New York and Beijing, in Bengaluru. The office will focus on, and support startups, innovation, education, exports and imports. </p><p>"We want our presence here continuously, and this office will facilitate talent migration to Germany, and help companies that want to invest here in India. It's all about inbound, outbound and talent," Mayor of Berlin and Senator Franziska Giffey told <em>DH</em>.</p>.<p>The office will facilitate startups that want to set up a base in Berlin, as well as startups from the German capital that want to expand into India. </p><p>The mayor also stated that Berlin is the most-important fintech city, with a vast startup ecosystem. There are 6,000 startups in Berlin, employing about 1 lakh people. There are 100 startups from India alone in that city.</p>.Hard Rock reaffirms India focus amid cafe closures.<p>The Berlin Business Office India has been officially opened at the Indo German Chamber of Commerce by Giffey from the Berlin Senate Department of Economic Affairs, Energy and Public Enterprises, accompanied by a delegation of industry and institutional leaders from Berlin.</p>.<p>Owing to their long-standing partnership, the Senate Department for Economic Affairs, Energy and Public Enterprises, has chosen Bengaluru for its third international office. </p><p>Amrita Gandikota has been appointed as the Chief Representative of the Berlin Business Office India with the mandates of promoting foreign direct investment into Berlin, cross-border innovation exchange, and talent migration.</p>.<p>"Innovation and internationalisation. These two are our key factors for fostering economic growth. We have fintech, healthtech and many gaming developers in Berlin. When we look at Bengaluru, there are a lot of similarities. </p><p>Here they invest in renewable energy, automotive and hydrogen technology. All these factors and fields are very important for us," Giffey said, highlighting the importance of working together. "Ten years ago, we had 2,000 Indians in Berlin; now we have 45,000 Indians," she said.</p>.<p>Talking about exports from Berlin to India, she said it has increased to 21%. “In 2025, our average export was 6%. And when we looked at the export increase to India, it was 21%+, and that was really amazing,” she said, adding that exports include automotive and IT, among others.</p>.<p>Giffey further said that Berlin and Bengaluru — both are startup cities — are known for their innovation and technology. "Both the Silicon Valley of India and the Silicon Valley of Germany have come together to develop things together and take innovation forward," she added.</p>