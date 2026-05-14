Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusiness

Bengaluru leads startup hiring with 20% share

Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities account for 36 per cent of all startup jobs - up from 31 per cent in April 2025.
Last Updated : 14 May 2026, 13:41 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 14 May 2026, 13:41 IST
India NewsBusiness NewsBengalurustartupJobs

Follow us on :

Follow Us