Bengaluru start-up BLive courting north India; to raise $5 million this fiscal

Six-year-old Bengaluru-based e-mobility platform BLive is in talks with sector-focused venture capitalists and a few strategic investors with interest in automotive and clean-tech space, to raise $5 million.

In an exclusive interaction with DH, the company’s chief executive officer Samarth Kholkar said that after closing the last financial year (2023-24) with a Rs 24-crore turnover, he is looking at quadrupling this to Rs 100 crore in 2024-25. Presently operational in five cities, BLive harbours plans for greater presence in the northern parts of the country.

The company offers all kinds of back-end and front-end services to electric vehicle fleet owners. An extensive exposure in the gig economy with players such as Zomato, Swiggy and Rapido, enabled the comapany deploy (read deliver) around 10,000 electric two-wheelers (of multiple brands) to fleet owners last year and they plan on channelling another 15,000 this year.